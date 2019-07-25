|
Jennifer Lo Re
3/28/1974 - 7/25/1999
Her bright & promising future taken away from her 20 years ago today. Eentering her last year of Law school, she was killed by a drunk and drug driver. Time does not heal a broken heart, or full the emptyness left by the killing of a beloved child. She had so much to offer this world - her dedicated love of animals and their rights, the environment and the willingness to fight for justice for all people. She was a bright and shining example of what every parent hopes their child to become. She is missed everyday of my life. Her memory will be in my heart forevers.
I Love you Doc, Dad