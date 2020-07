Jennifer RuhWashington - Jennifer Ruh, 46, of Twp. of Washington, NJ, died peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with cancer.Jennifer is survived by her mother Kathy, her brother Bryan, her sister-in-law Andrea and her dog and cat, Doc and Jack.Jennifer was also the 1980 to 81 elks poster child that she held with great honor. Services will be at Becker Funeral Home, Westwood, NJ, on Saturday July 18th from 1:00 to 3:00PM