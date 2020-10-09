1/
Jerald Marcone
Jerald Marcone

Pramus - Jerald "Jerry" Marcone of Paramus NJ entered eternal life on September 30, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda of 53 years, beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Gene Schneider, beloved daughter Michele Marcone, his dear brother in law Larry Ranieri, dear sisters-in-law Janet and her husband Lloyd Pincus, Patricia and her husband Don Hopta, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was an assistant Vice President in telecommunications for Paine Webber and later worked for UBS Financial Services in Weehawken NJ; he retired in 2003. Jerry will always be remembered for his love of antique cars and the beach at Wildwood, NJ

Arrangements were private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service
80 Midland Ave.
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-4664
