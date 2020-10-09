Jerald Marcone



Pramus - Jerald "Jerry" Marcone of Paramus NJ entered eternal life on September 30, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Linda of 53 years, beloved daughter Sharon and her husband Gene Schneider, beloved daughter Michele Marcone, his dear brother in law Larry Ranieri, dear sisters-in-law Janet and her husband Lloyd Pincus, Patricia and her husband Don Hopta, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was an assistant Vice President in telecommunications for Paine Webber and later worked for UBS Financial Services in Weehawken NJ; he retired in 2003. Jerry will always be remembered for his love of antique cars and the beach at Wildwood, NJ



Arrangements were private.









