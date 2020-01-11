|
Jeremiah Niblock
Clifton - Jeremiah "Jerry" 88, of Clifton passed away on January 9, 2020 . Born on February 1, 1931 in Glasgow, Scotland, he served in the British Army for 2 years, during that time he was stationed in Egypt. He came to the US in 1957 settling in NYC and moved to Clifton 55 years ago. Jerry was an electrician by trade and was employed by New York Life Insurance for 37 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Regina Mundi council in Clifton, where he served as a Grand Knight. He was a gifted ballroom dancer who spent 54 years dancing with his wife, Jean. Jerry was a parishioner of St. Phillip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and a member of the Deriter Club of Clifton. Jerry was a lifelong fan of the Celtc FB team from Glasgow Scotland. His beloved wife, Jean, predeceased him on April 13, 2014. Jeremiah was a devoted father of Geraldine Westdyk and her husband, William, Linda Gisonti and her husband, Anthony, Stephen Niblock and his wife, Elena, the proud grandfather of Jacob, Lucas, Faith, Erin, Billy, Mark, Danielle and Samantha, as well as a dear brother of Nancy Hicks. He is predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Anne (McCarthy) Niblock and his beloved wife, Jean. Funeral services will begin 9:15AM Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012 with a 10AM Mass at St. Philip RC Church. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8PM. In Lieu of flowers contributions to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 would be appreciated.