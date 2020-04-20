Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Jeremiah P. Sullivan


1937 - 2020
Wayne - Jeremiah P. Sullivan 82, of Wayne formerly of Clifton and Carlstadt passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Hackensack to the late Jeremiah and Katherine Sullivan. Before retiring, Jeremiah was a truck driver in the lumber industry. Dear brother of Warren Sullivan and his wife Ethel and the late Judy Sidoni and her late husband Anthony. Cherished uncle of Robin Duffy and her husband David, Kathleen Vilchez and her husband George and the late Warren Sullivan, Jr. Cremation will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
