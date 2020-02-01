Services
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Emanu-El
Closter, NJ
Jerome D. Goldfischer M.D.

Jerome D. Goldfischer, M.D., died peacefully at home on February 1, 2020. A graduate of Rutgers University (1951) and NYU College of Medicine (1955), he had a long, illustrious career practicing cardiology at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and Montefiore Hospital.

He was a member of the Board of Directors of the American Heart Association, Bergen County Chapter, from 1966 until 1981 and was the Director of the Electrocardiology Department at Englewood Hospital from 1966-2004, Director of the Coronary Care Unit from 1963-1981, Chief of Cardiology from 1971-1981, and Chief of Medicine from 1981-1992.

He is survived by his four daughters, Mindy Goldfischer, Robin Goldfischer Hollander and her husband Paul Hollander, Cathi Goldfischer and Marilyn Goldfischer, and his grandchildren, Jodi Beth Innerfield, Rebecca Hollander, Steven Innerfield and Rachel Hollander.

Funeral to be held Monday, February 3, 2020, 11:00 at Temple Emanu-El, Closter, New Jersey. In recognition of the outstanding care he received in the last year of life from the doctors, nurses, and physical and occupational therapists at the Valley Health System, donations can be made to Valley Home Care, Paramus, New Jersey.
