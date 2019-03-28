|
|
Jerome Hallion
Eagleswood Township - Jerome Edward Hallion, 68, of Eagleswood Township, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Clifton and Elmwood Park before settling in Eagleswood 15 years ago. Jerome worked as a machinist for Lapco in Haledon and as a Security Guard for Kmart in Elmwood Park. He was also a member of the Clifton Jaycee's. He enjoyed shooting, fishing, woodworking and tinkering with different things. He also had an exceptional green thumb and could make any plant grow. He was predeceased by wife Dale Hallion in 2016 and his brother Kevin Hallion. He is survived by his stepdaughters Karyn Biroc of West Creek and Sandi Altavilla of Elmwood Park, and grandchildren Anthony, Sage, Shane and Sophia. A memorial service will be held at Kamienski Funeral Home (207 Ray Street, Garfield, NJ,) on Saturday from 10 AM - 12 PM. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com