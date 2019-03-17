Resources
Jerome L. "Jerry" Fisher

Jerome L. "Jerry" Fisher Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" L. Fisher

Boca Raton, FL and Bergenfield - Jerome "Jerry" L. peacefully passed away on February 22, 2019 at age 91.

He graduated from Townes & Harris High School and then enrolled and served in the Coast Guard. Jerry graduated from Brooklyn College and did graduate work at New York University.

His career in the glass industry started when he was a salesman at Semon & Bache. From there he became a founding member and partner in Boss Glass Distributors, Inc. in 1959. Boss Glass Distributors, Inc. was one of the largest glass distributors in the Northeast with 4 locations in the New York/New Jersey area. During this time, he served as Chairman of the UJA Federation New York/New Jersey Glass & Mirror Division. He also served as Treasurer, Second Vice-President and then President of the FGMA. Jerry and his partners sold the business in 1984. Jerry was active in the Bergenfield-Dumont Jewish Center and the Jewish Veterans of War. He loved golfing, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Shirley & Philip Fisher. Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Florence; his children, Joan Fisher-D'Elia, Holly Fisher-Zuchman, Philip & Robert and he was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Evan D'Elia and Max and Samantha Fisher.

A private graveside service was held on February 24, 2019 at Wellwood Cemetary. Donations in Jerry's memory may be sent to or by planting a tree in Israel.
