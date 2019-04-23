|
Jerome "Jerry" Nathans
Wayne - Jerry died at home early Sunday morning just three weeks short of his 92nd birthday. He was surrounded by his family and friends. How can you describe a full, long life rich in art, history, books, religion, family and friends in just a few sentences? His wit, wisdom, kindness, laughter, smile, generosity, service and compassion will be remembered by many.
Born and raised in Paterson, New Jersey, he attended Eastside High School and was a member of the Paterson Alpha Phi Pi fraternity.
After discharge from the Army in 1946, he went into the family business, Nathans Picture Framing and Art Supply, on West Broadway in Paterson. In 1972, Nathans Art Gallery and Picture Framing moved from Paterson to McBride Avenue in West Paterson. The family-owned business was open for over 85 years and closed in 2008 upon his retirement. Check the back of your old framed pictures and you may see the Nathans Inc label.
He married Rita Kitzis in 1952 and they moved to Wayne to raise their family. Jerry and Rita were founding members of Temple Beth Tikvah in Wayne. Jerry was the second President at the Temple from 1957 to 1959. After Rita died in 1999, Jerry joined the congregation of Temple Emanuel of North Jersey in Franklin Lakes.
With his passion and commitment for history and all things Jewish, he was instrumental in the creation and the continuation of the Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey (JHSNJ) for over 40 years. He wanted to gather, preserve, and share the Jewish roots, histories and treasures for all generations. He was founding president of the JHSNJ and President Emeritus. The Historical Society was like another family to him.
He was involved with and volunteered at various historical and religious sites in Northern New Jersey including Lambert Castle, the Dey Mansion, the Van Riper Hopper house and the Wayne YMHA.
His personal collections of Jewish historical artifacts will be sorted and donated to the Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey, Temple Beth Tikvah and Temple Emanuel of North Jersey.
As the patriarch of his generation, Jerry is survived by daughter Sari Nathans McIntyre, son William Pier Nathans, daughter-in-law Claudia Opel, grandson David Blaine Nathans, granddaughter Joanna Rita Opel and three generations of beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
He is pre-deceased by his wife Rita Kitzis Nathans, sons David Leslie Nathans and Robert Marc Nathans, son-in-law Norman Peter McIntyre, brother Harold Lawrence Nathans and sister-in-law Charlotte Shaffer Nathans, father Theodore "Teddy" Nathans and mother Bertha Siegel Nathans.
He will be laid to rest beside his wife and deceased sons and family on Wednesday, April 24th at 11am in Riverside Cemetery, 12 Market St, Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Shiva will be at Jerry's home in Wayne after Passover, Sunday, April 28th through Wednesday, May 1st, 4pm to 8pm.
May Jerry rest in peace, and his passions continue through donations to Temple Emanuel of North Jersey in Franklin Lakes or the Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey in Fair Lawn.
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.