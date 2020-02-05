Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Jerome Ostrander, Jr. "Jerry" 92, of South Hackensack passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Easton, PA. to the late Ella Mae and Jerome Ostrander, Sr. He was a Navy veteran of W.W.II. Before retiring, Jerry was a signalman for NJ Transit. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Dapice) Ostrander. Devoted father of Mary Anne Boettcher, Nancy Anne Sirel, Lillian Anne Ostrander and the late Jerome Ostrander, III and his late wife Patricia. Dear brother of Pat and predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. Loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, February 7th from 3-7 PM with Military Honors at 6:30 PM. Private cremation will follow. CostaMemorialHome.com
