Jerome Stockhammer
Pompton Plains - Jerome (Jerry) Stockhammer, 84, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Wayne, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marjorie Stockhammer. Jerry was born in Passaic, New Jersey on December 16, 1934. He was the son of the late Henry and Sara Stockhammer. Jerry attended Muhlenberg College and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a retired hardware businessman and a devoted member and past president of Temple Beth Tikvah in Wayne. He was the loving father of Susan (Marty) Squire and Lee (Miriam) Stockhammer and loving grandfather of Hanna, Josh, Spencer and Darin. Jerry was a very special and kind man who was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Tikvah, 950 Preakness Ave., Wayne, Friday, April 12, at 11:00 followed by interment at King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton, NJ. Memorial contribution may be sent to Temple Beth Tikvah or .
Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton, NJ.