Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Tikvah
950 Preakness Ave.
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Stockhammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Stockhammer


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerome Stockhammer Obituary
Jerome Stockhammer

Pompton Plains - Jerome (Jerry) Stockhammer, 84, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Wayne, passed away on April 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marjorie Stockhammer. Jerry was born in Passaic, New Jersey on December 16, 1934. He was the son of the late Henry and Sara Stockhammer. Jerry attended Muhlenberg College and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a retired hardware businessman and a devoted member and past president of Temple Beth Tikvah in Wayne. He was the loving father of Susan (Marty) Squire and Lee (Miriam) Stockhammer and loving grandfather of Hanna, Josh, Spencer and Darin. Jerry was a very special and kind man who was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Funeral Services will be held at Temple Beth Tikvah, 950 Preakness Ave., Wayne, Friday, April 12, at 11:00 followed by interment at King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton, NJ. Memorial contribution may be sent to Temple Beth Tikvah or .

Arrangements by Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton, NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now