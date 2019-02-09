|
Jerome Timmons, Jr.
Wanaque - Timmons, Jerome H. JR. age 79 of Wanaque on Thursday February 7, 2019. He was born in Passaic lived in Elmwood Park and Upper Saddle River before moving to Wanaque in 1972. He was a manager of information systems at Witco Corporation for forty years retiring in 2002. He was a Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Dolores (Rodriguez) Timmons of Wanaque, loving father of Jeffrey Timmons and his wife Michelle of Morris Township and Tricia Brindle and her husband Kurt of Mendham, dear brother of Gordon Timmons and his wife Cathy of Ramsey and Timothy Timmons of Mahwah. Grandfather of Micayle, Caitlyn and Aiden. Funeral service on Monday 10am at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin lakes. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6pm