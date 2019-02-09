Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Timmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Timmons Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome Timmons Jr. Obituary
Jerome Timmons, Jr.

Wanaque - Timmons, Jerome H. JR. age 79 of Wanaque on Thursday February 7, 2019. He was born in Passaic lived in Elmwood Park and Upper Saddle River before moving to Wanaque in 1972. He was a manager of information systems at Witco Corporation for forty years retiring in 2002. He was a Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Dolores (Rodriguez) Timmons of Wanaque, loving father of Jeffrey Timmons and his wife Michelle of Morris Township and Tricia Brindle and her husband Kurt of Mendham, dear brother of Gordon Timmons and his wife Cathy of Ramsey and Timothy Timmons of Mahwah. Grandfather of Micayle, Caitlyn and Aiden. Funeral service on Monday 10am at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin lakes. Visiting on Sunday from 2-6pm
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.