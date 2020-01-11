|
Jerrold "Jerry" Meade
Paramus - Jerrold "Jerry" Meade, 82, of Paramus, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, while doing what he loved most, a night out on the town in NYC. Before retiring, Jerry was CEO of Master Communications (MCC), a highly respected telecom co in Elmwood Park, known for it's dependability & outstanding service. Jerry was an avid golfer & loved to argue politics. He was known for his expertise in portrait photography & was an animal lover thruout his life. For 20+ yrs, Jerry proudly custom designed, built, & raced a series of NHRA record holding 1/4 mi dragsters. His fascination with automotive technology was lifelong & included ongoing plans for acquiring & restoring a vintage Ford.
Cherished husband of the late Linda Meade (nee Parker) and loving father of Vicki Pinckney and Patti Curtis. Jerry is predeceased by his sister Marilyn Purdy. He is survived by his step-sister Dorothy Kurlander, step-brother Ed Roman, 4 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren, and his cats Tom & Tabitha whom he adored & whom he obeyed!
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.
Jerry was a strong advocate of LGBTQ rights & supporter of the LGBTQ community. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory via: Translatinxnetwork.org.
