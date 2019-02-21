|
|
Jerry Anne Macomber
Sequim, WA - Jerry Anne Griffith Macomber died at home on January 23, 2019, after a long struggle with scleroderma and heart issues. Her three daughters were with her as she passed.
Jerry was born on October 26, 1930 in Montclair, New Jersey, to Della (Pomeroy White) and Capt. Walton Harris Griffith. The fourth of five children, Jerry sang her way through life with a smile. A coloratura soprano in New Jersey's All-State Chorus, Jerry graduated from Montclair High School in 1948, left to attend Hood College, and returned after one year to marry the love of her life, Robert Leeds Macomber, Jr. Together, they raised five children in Upper Montclair. Jerry sang her children's lives to them: making up lyrics, rhyming, and otherwise finding ways to make life playful. Her love of children and teaching inspired her to become a Sunday school teacher, a Cub Scout Leader, a Brownie Leader, and "everybody's favorite Girl Scout Leader," singing, whistling, or even yodeling to help youngsters learn, pay attention, or otherwise be masterfully corralled into learning useful skills. Jerry returned to college in her 40s to complete a BA in Early Childhood Education from Montclair State College, starting volunteer teaching at the kindergarten and pre-school level following graduation.
In 1979, Jerry and Robert retired to Prescott, Arizona, where Jerry continued to follow her passion for teaching young children in kindergarten and Sunday school, for which she was much beloved.Jerry and Robert enjoyed RV traveling through the years, making their last journey to Blyn, WA, where they built a log home in "the 5 acre woods," living there for nine years before their advancing age brought them to a smaller abode in Sequim proper.
Jerry was an active member of the Sequim Community Church, leading the "Shoeboxes for Children" project for over a decade. She was active in the Women's Bible Study classes and the Ladies in Their Eighties group. She also discovered a love for quilting and joined her church sisters in making quilts for veterans. She was an inveterate letter-writer, writing to family, friends, her children's friends, and her 40+-year pen pal in Australia. She corresponded with many people each week, all with a hand-written note or card. She was a wonderful listener, always thoughtful and attending to the details of someone's life, even up to the very last days of her own. In a time when a hand-written letter is a rare treat, Jerry wielded this super-power to the joy of many, creating a connective web that spanned the globe.
Jerry is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Leeds in 2010, and survived by her five children: Robert Leeds III (wife Debora), (Marcia Anne) Katherine, Arthur Bruce (wife Leslie), Susan Abigail (husband Julien), and Polly Andrea, as well as her nine grandchildren: Julie Elizabeth, William Robert (husband Joe), Nakaia Eliza, Ryan Thomas (wife Melissa and their daughter), Ayn Warren (husband Alan), Jessie Rose, Ben Lewis, Eli Griffin, and Addison Leeds.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Sequim Community Church. Jerry's name will join her husband's, and those of his parents, in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, Massachusetts.