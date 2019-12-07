|
Jerry Dominic Ottavio
North Haledon - Jerry Dominic Ottavio, age 91, of North Haledon, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born and raised in Paterson, Jerry had moved to Hawthorne in 1968 and had lived there before moving to North Haledon. He had worked as a Corrections Officer at the Passaic County Jail, as the manager and foreman for Sterling Textiles in Paterson and then for Congress Textiles in Hawthorne until retirement. He was the former President of the Fraternal Order of Police in Passaic County. Jerry was an active parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer for the St. Anthony's Feast and the Bingo program. He was also an active participant in the Cornerstone program. Jerry was also a longtime volunteer and Board member at the Hawthorne Boys Club.
Jerry was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee: Vitale) Ottavio (2003). Loving father of Geraldine Vertucci and her husband Joseph of North Haledon and Pamela McKim of Franklin Lakes. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Vertucci and his wife Amy, Matthew McKim and Kaitlyn McKim Robinson and her husband Joseph. Dearest great-grandfather of Sophia Nicole Vertucci. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Ottavio and sister Caroline DiCioccio.
Funeral will depart at 9:00 am on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne for a 9:30 am funeral mass at St. Anthony R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Boys and Girls Club, 1 Downes Way, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. (www.browningforshay.com)