Jerry Kasoff

Jerry Kasoff Obituary
Jerry Kasoff

- - Jerry Kasoff, 86, passed away February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Kasoff for 49 years. Cherished son of the late Clemens and the late Ruth Kasoff. Devoted father of Steven Kasoff (Jennifer) and Michele Kasoff (Mark Ruiz). Loving grandfather of Kate, Ben, Emily, Skyler, and Hayden. Spent several decades as a Little League coach. Author of "Baseball Just for Kids". Served 12 years as Councilman in Englewood Cliffs. Donations in Jerry's memory can be made out to the 1-800-AHA-USA1. Services held under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors (201) 489-3800.
