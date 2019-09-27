|
|
Jerry Okin
Delray Beach, FL - Jerry Okin, age 94, of Delray Beach FL, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning September 24, 2019 surrounded by his children. Beloved husband of the late Gertrude Okin. Devoted father of Ellen Farber, Pauline Mont (Craig), and Philip Okin (Laina). Proud grandfather of Jeffrey Farber (Leah), Jason Farber, Brian Mont (Kirstin), Stephanie Mont (Ashton Mook), and Lily Okin. Dear brother of the late Leo Okin. Prior to his retirement Jerry was the executive director of the former Paterson YM-YWHA and later in Wayne NJ. Jerry was an Army veteran of WW2 and served in the Pacific and the European theaters of operations, where he attained the rank of Staff Sargent. Jerry put out cartoons under "Senior Scene USA". Services will be 10 am Sunday September 29, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 west), Fair Lawn, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Jerry Okin may be made to the Jewish Federation.