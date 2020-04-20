Services
Jerry P. VanKouteren

Jerry P. VanKouteren Obituary
Jerry P. Van Kouteren

Pompton Plains - Jerry P. Van Kouteren, age 86, of Pompton Plains, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Jerry moved to Hawthorne in 1965 and had lived there before moving to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains. He was a 60-year member of the Pipefitters Union Local #274 and worked as an Air Conditioning Technician for Carrier in Fairfield. He had been a parishioner of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Hawthorne.

Jerry was the beloved husband of the late Mary (nee: DePalo) Van Kouteren (2015). Loving brother of Terry Fett and her husband Joseph of North Haledon, the late Andrew Van Kouteren and the late Hilda Jansen. Dear uncle of Joseph Fett, Jr., Julianne Maggio, Frank Bonasia and his wife Lynn, Peter Bonasia and his wife Maureen, Stephanie Morabito and Mario Gaita and his wife Ruthellen. Jerry is also survived by nine great nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews.

Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Future services will be announced at a later date.
