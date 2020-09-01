Jervine (White) BlacksSnellville, GA - Jervine (White) Blacks, age 89, departed this life on August 19, 2020.She was employed at Becton and Dickerson- East Rutherford, NJ, and in her off time she cared for others as the Neighborhood Caregiver. She attended Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church- Passaic, NJ, and was a member of the Kitchen Committee, Gospel Chorus, Young Adult Ministry, Usher, Stewardess and Missionary Boards.She was predeceased by her husband; Marion Blacks, grandson, Tyeshawn Ray, and granddaughter, Zha'Tasha Kenner.She leaves precious memories to her daughters; Mary Jenkins, Rosann Carter, Alice Anderson, Lorraine Blacks, Gloria Carter, Mae Frances Ray, and Arlene Johnson, 2 sisters; Fairy Bell Ellis, and Janet Ross. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.