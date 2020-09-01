1/1
Jervine (White) Blacks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jervine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jervine (White) Blacks

Snellville, GA - Jervine (White) Blacks, age 89, departed this life on August 19, 2020.

She was employed at Becton and Dickerson- East Rutherford, NJ, and in her off time she cared for others as the Neighborhood Caregiver. She attended Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church- Passaic, NJ, and was a member of the Kitchen Committee, Gospel Chorus, Young Adult Ministry, Usher, Stewardess and Missionary Boards.

She was predeceased by her husband; Marion Blacks, grandson, Tyeshawn Ray, and granddaughter, Zha'Tasha Kenner.

She leaves precious memories to her daughters; Mary Jenkins, Rosann Carter, Alice Anderson, Lorraine Blacks, Gloria Carter, Mae Frances Ray, and Arlene Johnson, 2 sisters; Fairy Bell Ellis, and Janet Ross. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

.braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved