Mother Jessie Baker GurleyPaterson - Mother Jessie Baker Gurley, First Lady of House of Faith Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, departed this life on May 11, 2020, just two weeks after her husband, Pastor Levi Gurley passed away and 10 days after her 86th birthday.Jessie Baker Gurley was born on May 1, 1934 in Warrenton, North Carolina, one of 18 children born to the late Martha Spruill Baker and the late Frank Baker, Sr. She attended Stony Lone Elementary School and John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton. During those high school years she met and dated Levi Gurley whom she wed on September 22, 1955. Shortly thereafter, she and Levi moved, first to Philadelphia, then to Paterson, New Jersey where she took sewing classes at the Adult Learning Center of Eastside High School. She honed those skills and used them to make many of her children's clothing and uniforms for church choirs.Jessie began her spiritual journey when she was baptized in Jesus' name the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day in 1961 at Greater Bethel Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Under the pastoral guidance of the late Bishop Herbert Frazier and the late First Lady Maggie Frazier, Jessie served as vice president of the Willing Workers and as a member of the Usher Board and Sunday School Department. She received her Missionary License in 1974.Jessie was a model mother of four daughters whom she raised with a stern, steady, protective and loving hand. She consistently placed high value on integrity, education and work ethics.Jessie quietly and staunchly supported the ministry of her husband for well over 40 years. She served as Missionary Board president for many of those years. In that capacity she spent a lot of time in hospitals and nursing homes visiting and praying with the sick. She often took plates of food and baskets of toiletries and other goods to homes of invalids and the elderly for whom she would also do hair and clean houses.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers: Frank Jr., Millard, Sr., Wardell, Alfred, Willie Lafayette and Plummer; and two sisters: Ardell and Georgianna.Jessie is the cherished and much beloved mother of Lady Gwendolyn Gurley Maxwell and her husband Pastor Kenneth Maxwell of Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Chanie Gurley Peterson and her husband Joseph Peterson of Teaneck, New Jersey, Lenora Gurley Taylor of Matteson, Illinois and Hilda Gurley of Charlotte, North Carolina; dear grandmother of Jermaine and Myron Maxwell, Dr. Kendra Maxwell Hudson and her husband Gabriel, LeRena Thomas, Nigel Dillard, Gabriel Taylor, Bryce and Adrianna Highgate; Godmother of Joseph Miguel Cepero.She is also survived by her sisters: Geneva Tyler, Ella Scott, Annie Mae Walden, Susan Williams, Sarah Harris with her husband Thomas; brothers: James Edward, William Henry and his wife Linda, Ernest, Wilbert and his wife Theresa; sisters-in-law: Nevia, Jenail, Mattie Pearl, Irene; brother-in-law Ceola Belvin.Also surviving are the House of Faith Church Family, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.Jessie will be greatly missed and remembered for her grace, wit, style, wisdom, quiet strength in the face of all things and unwavering devotion to her husband and children.Arrangements are entrusted to Carnie P. Bragg Funeral Homes, Inc. of Paterson, New Jersey and Richardson Funeral Home of Louisburg, North Carolina. Memorial services will be held at later dates: one in Paterson, NJ and one in Warrenton, NC. Final resting place is in Louisburg, North Carolina.