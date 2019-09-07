|
Jessie Mae Dench
Hagerstown, MD - Jessie Mae Dench, 97, of Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Ho-Ho- Kus, New Jersey passed away, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the home of her daughter Susan.
Born Wednesday, April 12, 1922 in New City, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Matthews and the late Bessie W. (Douglas) Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M. Dench.
She graduated from Suffern High School in New York and later graduated from secretarial school in New York City. Jessie was employed as a secretary for the Brakeshoe Company in Suffern, NY and later a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. Jessie was an active member of Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. She was an Elder of the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church, where she served on the guild, church choir and the bell choir. She attended CBS in Midland Park, NJ and in Hagerstown, MD. She also attended Hollowell BIC Church in Waynesboro, PA.
She is survived by her children, Deborah A. Dench of Baltimore, MD, Douglas R. Dench of Mooresville, NC, Thomas J. Dench of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Susan E. Milford of Hagerstown, MD and Richard E. Dench of Fort Johnson, NY; grandchildren, Joshua, Kevin, Kyle, Timothy, Brian, Katharine, Christopher, Allison and Dana; great grandchildren, Luca, James, Tyler, Erica, Colin and Colton. The family would also like to acknowledge the many blessings from her caregiver Cynthia "Sissy" Green.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church, 400 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ.
Interment will be private
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Community Church Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, 400 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423 or to the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 333 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423 or to the Hollowell BIC Church, 14807 Hollowell Church Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com