Services
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church
400 Warren Avenue
Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Dench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Mae Dench


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Mae Dench Obituary
Jessie Mae Dench

Hagerstown, MD - Jessie Mae Dench, 97, of Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Ho-Ho- Kus, New Jersey passed away, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the home of her daughter Susan.

Born Wednesday, April 12, 1922 in New City, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Matthews and the late Bessie W. (Douglas) Matthews. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard M. Dench.

She graduated from Suffern High School in New York and later graduated from secretarial school in New York City. Jessie was employed as a secretary for the Brakeshoe Company in Suffern, NY and later a telephone operator for Bell Telephone. Jessie was an active member of Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. She was an Elder of the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church, where she served on the guild, church choir and the bell choir. She attended CBS in Midland Park, NJ and in Hagerstown, MD. She also attended Hollowell BIC Church in Waynesboro, PA.

She is survived by her children, Deborah A. Dench of Baltimore, MD, Douglas R. Dench of Mooresville, NC, Thomas J. Dench of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Susan E. Milford of Hagerstown, MD and Richard E. Dench of Fort Johnson, NY; grandchildren, Joshua, Kevin, Kyle, Timothy, Brian, Katharine, Christopher, Allison and Dana; great grandchildren, Luca, James, Tyler, Erica, Colin and Colton. The family would also like to acknowledge the many blessings from her caregiver Cynthia "Sissy" Green.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church, 400 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ.

Interment will be private

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Community Church Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, 400 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423 or to the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 333 Warren Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ 07423 or to the Hollowell BIC Church, 14807 Hollowell Church Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now