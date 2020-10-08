1/1
Jill Edelson
Jill Edelson

Ridgewood - Jill Edelson, a resident of New York City and a former longtime resident of Ridgewood, died peacefully at the age of 87 on August 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. An avid theatergoer, supporter of the arts, and champion of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Jill was an indomitable force. She thrived on aiding the underdog, quietly with no fanfare. Jill and her husband Ken moved to Ridgewood in 1961 and raised four sons, developing numerous lifelong friendships along the way. For many years, Jill served as a board member of the NJ Special Olympics and Project Smile, as well president of Special Services Home and School, and she remained an active member of Barnert Temple. Jill was married to Ken for 45 years until his death in 2001. She is survived by four sons - Geoffrey, David, Andrew and Joshua; six grandchildren - Charlotte, Annabel, Benzi, Oliver, Mia and Myles; two daughters-in-law - Cindy and Lisa; and her loving sister Margot Harley. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and all she touched. May Jill's memory be a blessing to those of us who were lucky enough to be part of her life.

Contributions in Jill's memory may be made to Living Independently Forever, Inc., 550 Lincoln Rd. Ext. Hyannis, MA 02601 (https://lifecapecod.org/)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
