Jill Francine Scheffler
Jill Francine Scheffler, 74, Passed away peacefully on November 9th. Cherished daughter of the late David and Rubye Abrams. Mother of Ross Scheffler. Dear sister of Les Abrams, wonderful Aunt of Shari & Vincent Costanzo and Russell & Amy Abrams. Devoted Great Aunt to 5 amazing great-nieces and nephews. Jill was born and raised in Bronx, NY. At the age of 10, Jill was diagnosed with Polio but overcame this crippling disease. After moving to New Jersey, Jill met many lifelong friends. She was caring and thoughtful and had a love for butterflies and quilting. Her memory will live on through her family and friends. Services for Jill will be held Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 am under the direction of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack NJ (201) 489-3800.