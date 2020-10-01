Jill M. Homcy
Lincoln Park - Jill M. Homcy, 54, of Lincoln Park, formerly of Woodland Park, passed away Wed. Sept. 30, 2020. Visiting Monday 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from the funeral home and 10 am at St. Paul Church, 124 Union Ave, Clifton. Donations may be made to Bergen County Audubon Society, PO Box 235, Paramus, NJ 07653-0235 or (www.bergencountyaudubon.org
). Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation limit their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects. For complete obituary, visit www.bizubquinlan.com
