Jim Carroll
Jim Carroll, born May 7, 1941 in NYC, son of the late Jimmy Carroll and Rita (Killeen) Carroll died at his home on Tuesday after a brief illness.
Following in his father's footsteps, Jim pursued a singing career in the music industry. During his teen years, he performed in local venues and on the radio. During his Army service he entertained troops in Europe. He will be remembered most for the music he wrote and performed as a young singer-song writer with A&M records and for his early singing career in the jingle business. He was a natural athlete, a scratch golfer with a lifelong passion for sports, as well as an animal and child activist. Young and old alike gravitated to his fun-loving spirit and wit.
Jim is survived by siblings John, Michael and Christine; sister-in-law Terry; brother-in-law Ted; nieces Kirsten, Toril and Ruth; nephews Patrick, Ryan, Ben, Logan and Jon; and 12 grandnieces and nephews. Mourning his passing with his family are his decades long friends, Symone, Michael and Corey Lewin.
A celebration of Jim's life is planned for early December in the NY Metropolitan area.