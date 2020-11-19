1/
Jim De Raffele
1947 - 2020
Wast Milford - Jim De Raffele, 72, of West Milford, formerly of Ridgewood, peacefully passed away on November 18th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Joan De Raffele (nee Malmeister). Beloved father to his children: son Jim De Raffele and his wife Tracy, daughter Julie Navarro and her husband William, and daughter Jenny Sibley and her husband Frank. Cherished grandfather to Alexis, Kayla, Kevin, Lydia, Jocelyn, Peyton, Jayden and Brandon. Cherished great-grandfather to Griffin. Jim was predeceased by his dear son Jay J. De Raffele in 2008. He will be dearly missed by his treasured family and many friends. Jim had an honest and meaningful career with the Village of Ridgewood for 37 years working for the Streets and Sewers Department. In his leisure, Jim delighted in playing softball with his team "Mafia". He also loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and spend a relaxing day in his swimming pool. A memorial gathering will be held and livestreamed on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the De Raffele family. Cremation was private. FeeneyFuneralHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ null
(201) 444-7650
