Jim Judd
Wyckoff - Jim Judd passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. A long-time resident of Wyckoff, NJ; he was 62 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty years, Ellen Benson; the two sons he adored, Sam and Ben; and his sister, Carrie Judd. He was the son of Meryl Judd and the late Donald Judd. Jim was the son-in-law of Minnie Benson and the late Albert Benson of Fair Lawn, NJ. He was a devoted uncle to 10 nephews, 1 niece and great-uncle to 6.
Jim was born in Peoria, Illinois and raised in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Parks College-St. Louis University with a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering. He earned his law degree from The George Washington School of Law. He held positions as executive vice president at NYCE Corporation and Senior Vice President at Metavante prior to becoming a Co-Owner of CantorBuild, LLC, Franklin Lakes, NJ in 2012.
A virtual funeral service was held on Friday, April 10th officiated by Rabbi Rachel Steiner of The Barnert Temple. Memorial gifts may be made to The Barnert Temple or a . He will be missed.
