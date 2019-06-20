|
Jim R. Meyers
Conway, SC - Jim R. Meyers, 61, of Conway, SC, formerly of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away on June 11th, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his adoring wife Susan (nee Scordato), as well as children Daniel and Joseph. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Muriel Meyers and brother Jack. Having served four years in the United States Air Force and twenty -one years with the Haworth Police Dept. (PBA Local #206), Jim proudly dedicated his life to the service of both his family and community. Those fortunate to know Jim will recall his warm greetings and strong moral compass. His free time was spent on long motorcycle rides, keeping his skills sharp at the shooting range and spending time with family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, June 21st 2019 from 4PM-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations towards cancer research may be made in memory of Jim at gatewaycr.org. Alternatively, donations may be sent to Gateway Research, 500 E. Remington Rd., Schaumburg, IL, 60173.