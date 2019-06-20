Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim R. Meyers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim R. Meyers Obituary
Jim R. Meyers

Conway, SC - Jim R. Meyers, 61, of Conway, SC, formerly of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away on June 11th, 2019 with his family by his side. He is survived by his adoring wife Susan (nee Scordato), as well as children Daniel and Joseph. He was predeceased by parents Robert and Muriel Meyers and brother Jack. Having served four years in the United States Air Force and twenty -one years with the Haworth Police Dept. (PBA Local #206), Jim proudly dedicated his life to the service of both his family and community. Those fortunate to know Jim will recall his warm greetings and strong moral compass. His free time was spent on long motorcycle rides, keeping his skills sharp at the shooting range and spending time with family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, June 21st 2019 from 4PM-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations towards cancer research may be made in memory of Jim at gatewaycr.org. Alternatively, donations may be sent to Gateway Research, 500 E. Remington Rd., Schaumburg, IL, 60173.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now