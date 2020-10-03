1/1
Jimmie LaBarbiera
Garfield - Jimmie LaBarbiera, aged 55, of Garfield, formerly of Paramus, passed away after a valiant fight, on April 22nd. Born on the 1st of July, Jimmie was the beloved son of Peter and Beatrice. He met the love of his life, Ula Balcerzak, over a cup of their favorite drink. This soon perked into a genuine and tender marriage of 18 years. Beloved father of his most precious sons John Peter and Michael Richard. Dear brother of Suzanne. Survived by brothers Pete and wife Mary of Allendale, Rich and wife MaryAnn of Paramus, Tony and Michelle of Austin, and sister Maria of Midland Park, as well as sister-in-law, Jenn. Treasured uncle of Patrick, Richard, Julia, Vincent, Jake, Nicholas, Tess, Grace, and Grant. Jimmie thoroughly enjoyed the camaraderie of his teammates, players, co-workers, loving cousins, and friends. His presence was always a joy, and he filled so many with laughter and a going away smile. He was a highly respected and sought out salesman and Bergen County umpire. His love for sports, baseball in particular, had the Mets at the top. Every year he declared, "Let's Go Mets!" and "Ya gotta believe" with a perfect Bob Murphy impersonation. His presence will be sorely missed.

All services are private. A celebration of Jimmie's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
