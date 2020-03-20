Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Devine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Devine


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Devine Obituary
Jimmy Devine

New Milford - Jimmy Devine, 62 of New Milford, NJ passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany on an army base and grew up in Closter, NJ. He loved reading, gardening, cooking (best chili ever!!), telling stories and learning about history. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, his wife Adrienne and children Sean, Sarah and Savannah, and his mom, Judy, as well as his extended family. He cared for all animals, especially his pets, Salem, Tiger and Roxie. He was well liked and had a great sense of humor. If you knew him, you knew he was a unique soul; when they made him, they broke the mold.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to would be much appreciated.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -