|
|
Jimmy Devine
New Milford - Jimmy Devine, 62 of New Milford, NJ passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1957 in Stuttgart, Germany on an army base and grew up in Closter, NJ. He loved reading, gardening, cooking (best chili ever!!), telling stories and learning about history. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, his wife Adrienne and children Sean, Sarah and Savannah, and his mom, Judy, as well as his extended family. He cared for all animals, especially his pets, Salem, Tiger and Roxie. He was well liked and had a great sense of humor. If you knew him, you knew he was a unique soul; when they made him, they broke the mold.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to would be much appreciated.