Joan A. Burke passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at the Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Middletown, NY. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Frances McGhie Goering, she was born October 14, 1938.
Joan was a retired clerk at Verizon, Inc. in Hackensack, NJ. She was the widow of the late Raymond J. Burke, Sr., who passed away November 8, 2019.
Survivors include her sons; John C. Burke and his wife Trish of Ringwood NJ, Raymond J. Burke Jr. and his wife Susan of Monroe, NY and Kyle J. Burke and his wife Karen of Houston, TX, her sister, Frances Lanier of Bath, PA, and her four grandchildren; Jenna, John Jr., Jacqueline and Zayne.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will also be held Sunday, December 29th at 4:30 P.M. Interment will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the George Washington Memorial Park, in Paramus, NJ.
Memorial Contributions may be made 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
