Joan A. Connolly
Joan A. Connolly

Bergenfield - Joan A Connolly passed away on Sunday, September 13th. Born on August 6, 1927, Joan spent most of her life in Bergenfield NJ. Joan graduated from Trenton State College with a degree in education and received her master's degree from Columbia University. Miss Connolly was a teacher in B.F. Gibbs School in New Milford for her entire career. She worked there long enough to teach generations of the same families. Joan had two passions in life, her teaching and her family. She is survived by her nephews and nieces, Thomas and Linda Nolan, Lynda and Paul Devine, Jeffrey and Diana Nolan, Mary Claire Lewis and Paul, Michael and Jen Nolan, and James Lewis, and their children. Aunt Joan was everyone's favorite aunt. She never forgot a birthday nor anniversary. Joan was always the first to arrive for the holidays so that she could help with the preparations. Up until the time of her death, she was still writing letters and sending cards to family and friends. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11:00am on Saturday, September 19th at St. John's RC Church, 29 N Washington Ave., Bergenfield. Joan was a generous donor to many charities. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
