Joan A. Duncan
It is with great sadness the family of Joan (Noanie) A. Duncan announces her passing on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Noanie will be remembered lovingly by Jock, her husband, and her children, John (Lisa), Cathy, Michael (Elisabeth), and Tim (Melissa). She will be missed by her twelve grandchildren, Sean (Katherine), Erin (Payton), Matthew (Lauren), Allison, Brooke (Dan), Christopher (Rebecca), Duncan (Christi), William, Kathleen, Tucker, Ryan and Haley. She leaves behind a great-granddaughter, Grace. Noanie is predeceased by her younger sister, Marylou Cornet, and their parents, Stanley and Marion Aragona. A native of North Jersey, she attended Dwight School for Girls, Class of 1953 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Economics from Mount Holyoke College in 1957. It was there she met Jock on a blind date. They were married for over 64 years. While raising four children, Noanie was active in numerous community associations and an avid bridge player. She loved her flowers, was a Master Gardener and a highly regarded member of the Garden Club of America. Noanie also was involved in the Junior League of America for many years and worked tirelessly for the Tenafly PTO. She gave countless hours to the Mary Fisher Home, a place for unmarried women with no family. Yet her real job was being a Mom. Home was full of beloved pets, fabulous food and books. Noanie passionately believed in all her kids and was their greatest champion. A celebration of Noanie's life will be held at Barrett Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 16th, 5:30pm-8:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Mount Carmel Church in Tenafly on Thursday, September 17th at 10:00am. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Noanie can be made to the Garden Club of America www.gcamerica.org
.