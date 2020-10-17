1/1
Joan A. Lydon
1939 - 2020
Joan A. Lydon

Edgewater - Lydon, Joan A. nee: Mangiaracina, age 81, of Edgewater, on October 12, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Late Charles & Mary Mangiaracina nee; (Gloeckler). Beloved Wife of Deacon Michael Lydon. Devoted Mother of Paul Lydon, Linda Lydon, Michael Lydon Jr and his Wife Dana. Proud Grandmother of Rebeca, Riever & Katherine. Actively involved in Holy Rosary Parish sponsoring for the RCIA, feeding the homeless and many other activities.

Joan Loved being a homemaker taking care of her family and friends. It delighted her to serve food and goodies to all that would allow her to. Kindness was a natural gift for Joan, she always had a smile for everyone and gleaming blue eyes. Joan was known to talk to everyone about her many Furry Friends she had over the years.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to Holy Rosary Church

Edgewater NJ.

All are asked to Assemble Wednesday for the celebration of her funeral mass in Holy Rosary R.C Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
