New Milford - Joan A. Polis (nee Gill) of New Milford was 81 years old when she passed away Wednesday, May 15th. Born and raised in New York City, Joan was a resident of New Milford for the last 58 years. She was a very active parishioner of the Church of the Ascension in New Milford. Joan along with her husband Louis, was a charter member of the parish's Pre-Cana Marriage Preparation Program. They were also instrumental in bringing the Charismatic Prayer movement to the Church of the Ascension. Every summer to celebrate the Feast of the Pentecost, Joan would invite people into her home for a prayer meeting and backyard barbeque . Joan was a longtime and devoted Eucharistic Minister who would visit local nursing homes bringing communion to Catholics. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Louis Polis, her son Louis A. Polis and his wife Lynn, her daughter Donna M. Van Kleeck and her husband Jay, her son Jay C. Polis, and her daughter Anne Marie Keegan and her husband Thomas. Joan was predeceased by her late brother Jack Kelleher. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Michael, Jaclyn, Kyle, Justin, Jason, Joanna, and Michael. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory on Monday at 9:30 am in the Church of the Ascension New Milford. Entombment to follow Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Paramus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday from 2pm to 7pm at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com