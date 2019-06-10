|
|
Joan A. Pols
Hasbrouck Heights - Joan A. Pols (nee Lucciola) 83, a long-time resident of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on March 6, 1936 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Julia (Ventura) and Enrico Lucciola. On June 11, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart William Pols and they remained happily married for 64 years. Joan was the loving mother to William Pols III and his spouse Dawn Pols of Wayne, NJ and Lisa Pols and her spouse Gila Manasse of River Edge, NJ. Joan was a wonderful and devoted grandmother to McKenna Pols, Will Pols, Ben Manasse-Pols and Montgomery Manasse-Pols. Joan was a cherished sister to the late Gloria Tissiere and her late brother-in-law Richard, a caring aunt and great-aunt to Linda Chiariello, her spouse Vinny and their family and a cherished sister-in-law to Connie Huettemann and her spouse John. Joan will be dearly missed by all who had the good fortune to know and to be loved by her.
Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, June 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth. Visitation Wednesday, June 12th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to multiplesystematrophy.org or to Villa Marie Claire Hospice in Joan's memory would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com