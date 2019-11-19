|
Joan A. Swensen
Mahwah - Joan A. Swensen, age 80 of Mahwah, NJ passed away on November 18, 2019. Joan was born and raised in West New York; she lived in Bergenfield for 25 years before moving to Mahwah. Joan was an Elementary School Teacher for 25 years in Bergenfield and was an inspiration to anyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles J. Swensen, her children, Chad Swensen, Jodi Culloty, Eric Swensen, Stacey Bogert; son-in-law David Culloty, daughter-in-law Lisa Swensen, son-in-law Brian Bogert; her brothers, Frank and William Cerelli; and her six beautiful grandchildren: Amanda, Timothy, Casey, Danny, Carl and Jack. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21st from 4-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 22nd at 11am at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan Swensen can be made to the Disabled American Veterans charity (dav.org).