Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Toms River - Traina, Joan A, (nee Czwazka), 80, of Toms River, formerly of Sparta and Garfield, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Before retiring, Joan was a church bookkeeper for St. Mary's Church of Pompton Lakes and Holy Name Church of Garfield, NJ.

Cherished wife of 59 years of Frank J. Traina. Loving mother of Mark Traina and his wife Kathleen. Beloved grandmother of Jason Jaworsky-Traina and his husband Sean, Kory Traina and Kristen Traina. Predeceased by her brother Joseph Czwazka.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Entombment St. Joseph's Cemetery Hackensack, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Shelter, 2 Shelter Ln., Oakland, NJ, 07436.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
