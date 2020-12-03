Joan Alberta Krautheim
Krautheim, Joan Alberta (nee Sprich) age 82 of Totowa entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born on July 20, 1938 to the late Albert and Jean Sprich in Paterson, Joan lived in Totowa since 1965. She was a graduate of Montclair State University and earned a Master's degree from Rutgers University School of Library Science. A faith filled woman Joan was a longtime parishioner of St. James of the Marches in Totowa for many years and was a member of the St. James Rosary Altar Society. Joan was an educator in Paterson before becoming the Director of the Totowa Library (formerly Dwight D. Eisenhower Library) for 25 years and was responsible for transitioning the library into the digital age before retiring in 2009. She also served as an Executive Board Member of PALS PLUS, the cooperative library association of Passaic County. Joan deeply cared about her family, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed bird watching and gardening, and was devoted to promoting literacy, and was active in her many charitable organizations. She was a member of the Happy Seniors, Deborah Hospital Foundation, and held multiple officer positions within the Totowa Borough Republican Organization. She served as a Board of Trustees member of Passaic County Community College for many years. She is predeceased by her loving husband John Sr., her beloved son David and dear sister Eleanor Murray. Joan is survived by her sister Victoria Hewitt of Totowa, NJ. Loving mother of John Jr. and his wife Anne of Totowa, NJ, Mark and his wife Ann Marie of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Robert and his wife Kathy of West Milford, NJ. Joan was the beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren Kelly, John III, Benjamin, Ryan, Teresa, Lucia, Samantha and Daniel Krautheim. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, family, friends and her beloved dog Maggie and her cat Aldo. Joan was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Totowa Library, Borough of Totowa First Aid Squad or St. James of the Marches Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 2:00 - 6:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.