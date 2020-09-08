1/
Joan Ann Brierty
Mahwah - Joan Ann Brierty (nee Cullen), of Mahwah, NJ, formerly of Fairview, on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Lillian Cullen (nee Reynolds) and William Cullen. Beloved wife of Richard Brierty. Loving mother of Suzanne Brierty and Richard Brierty and cherished grandmother of Aidan James and Xavier Francis. Survived by her siblings James Cullen, Barbara Hammer, Mary Ellen Vido and predeceased by William Cullen and Kathy Callahan. Adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Joan was employed by the Fairview Public School system for many years and had an absolute love for football, especially the NY Giants. Visiting hours on Friday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM with limitations of no more than 50 people at one time at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ. Blessing to be held at McCorry Brothers on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ, at 11:00 AM, with a limit of 20 people. For information and directions, please visit www.mccorrybrothers.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
