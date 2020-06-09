Joan Ann Morse
1941 - 2020
Hillsdale - Joan (Marsala) Morse, 78, a lifelong resident of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Edward Morse, and they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in March. She was the devoted mother of Ken Morse and his wife Melissa, of Brooklyn, NY, and Lori (Morse) Corless of Hillsdale, NJ. She was the cherished grandmother of Jesse and Ethan Morse and Skylar Corless.

Joan was born at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck on July 6, 1941, to Herman and Evelyn Avis (Ackerman) Marsala along with her identical twin sister, June. She lived in Hillsdale her whole life, attended George G. White School, and later graduated from Pascack Valley High School. An accomplished athlete, she was an All-Star in Field Hockey, Softball, and Basketball and continued her love of sports throughout her life, playing softball, bowling, and golfing, even scoring a hole in one. She also loved attending Giants games and rooting for her beloved Mets.

She was a career bookkeeper and worked for Volvo, Liberty Travel, Wyckoff Travel, and VTS Travel before retiring to enjoy golfing with her husband and traveling, both domestically and internationally. While her children were growing up, she also worked part-time at the family store, Oradell Hardware.

Joan loved to do crafts, and her Christmas ornaments, Thanksgiving turkeys, and Halloween and Easter decorations are cherished mementos. She adored Christmas, and she loved dressing up like Santa Claus every year to visit family and friends.

Joan's greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her twin sister June (Marsala) Celauro, and her younger sister Pam (Marsala) Clark. She met her husband Edward in 1960, and they were married in 1963. They had a small church ceremony followed by a honeymoon driving trip to New England. They welcomed their children, Ken and Lori, later that decade. Joan was devoted to them and volunteered for many of their activities including scouting, coaching, and at school. Her three grandchildren were an absolute delight to her and she loved spending time with them.

There are no real words to describe what a force of nature Joan was. She loved just about everybody she met, and people were drawn to her. She loved life and lived every moment to the fullest.

Her health was in decline for the last few years, but she cherished time spent with family and friends. Her family meant the world to her, and she meant the world to them.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
