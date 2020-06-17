Joan Ann Naida
Tenafly - Joan Ann Naida (née Tinger), 86, of Tenafly passed away on June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Naida. Loving mother of Karen Emanuele and late husband Anthony, William Jr., Susan and partner Joe Maikisch, and Joseph and wife Susan. Proud grandmother of Christine, Steven, Joseph and Henry. Joan grew up in Bronx, NY where she worked for the New York Telephone Company. She later moved to Tenafly to raise her four children. She loved spending time with her family at the beach and in the mountains. She enjoyed the many lunch dates with her girl friends, and spending time with lifelong friends she made in The Bronx. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with a celebration of her life gathering held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The American Cancer Society, 20 Mercer St., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.