Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Joan Wires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Ann Wires


1933 - 2019
Joan Ann Wires Obituary
Joan Ann Wires

Old Tappan - Joan Ann Wires, 85, formerly of Old Tappan, New Jersey, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Novant Hospital in Huntersville, North Carolina. Joan was born December 24, 1933 in Bloomfield, NJ. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, William S. Wires, her parents Hugh and Marie (Boyan) Porter, her brother, Hugh Jr. and two sons, Paul and David. Surviving are her daughter Carolyn LaLonde of Concord, North Carolina, and her son, William Wires, of Berlin, Germany, along with six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Joan was a dedicated homemaker and was loved by her family and friends. Her charismatic humor and delightful personality will be missed by all who knew her. A funeral Service will be held on September 14th at 11:00 am at the Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave., Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050) with interment to follow at Old Tappan Cemetery.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
