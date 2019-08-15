|
|
Joan Antoinette Hart
Saddle Brook - Joan Antoinette Hart (nee Papaleo) age 65, of Saddle Brook passed away on August 13, 2019.
Joan was born in Englewood on April 30, 1954 and lived there until she was in fifth grade. She grew up in Emerson and graduated from Emerson High School in 1972. After working for a couple of years as a secretary, she went to nursing school and became an LPN. On her state boards, she received the highest grade in her entire class. She worked at Pascack Valley Hospital for many years in pediatrics and then became a float for any floor. She started school again at Bergen Community to work toward a Nurse Practitioner degree. After one semester, she was on the Dean's List. Unfortunately, right after that, her kidneys failed and she could not finish. Thanks to her sister Mary, she was given a new kidney and was able to get 27 more years on this earth. Last year, that kidney failed and she started dialysis. Many more complications arose and finally took her life.
She was the greatest mother and wife. Never thinking about herself but always giving to others. She was the glue that held the family together. She loved just being with family, going to the beach, eating out, visiting new places and just being home.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband Nicholas Hart, her loving children Joli Taryla (Nick) and Patrick Hart, and her dear grandchildren Adi, Maisy, Grace and Reece. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Galvin (Donald) and Frank Papaleo (Wendy) as well as many other loving family members.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RCC in Saddle Brook on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 9:30 am. Interment in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , The American Kidney Association, or sign up on the organ donor registry.