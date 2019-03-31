|
|
Joan Armbruster
Midland Park, NJ - formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, age 83 passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, while surrounded by her family. Joan was the loving daughter of the late Walter and Anna Gonsiewski and sister of Walter Gonsiewski whom she adored.
Joan was married to Charles Armbruster for 62 wonderful years. He passed away in November of 2018. They shared a beautiful life filled with love and adventure. Joan is survived by her children and spouses, Debbie and John Conheeney, Nanci and Joe Gregory, Charles and Tina Armbruster, Donna and Chad Chadwick, Amy and Jan Ottens, and her devoted grandchildren Lauren, Megan, Kelly, Johnny and the late Michael Conheeney, Nicole and Justin Jaskot, Austin and Connor Gregory, Tim and CC Chadwick, Courtney and Erin Woods, and Madison Ottens.
Joan spent her childhood years in Belleville and Bayonne, New Jersey and graduated from Bayonne High School. She prided herself upon graduation working as the lead secretary for Western Electric. It was there that she was first introduced to Charles, the love of her life. After his return from the Korean War and a chance encounter at a Jersey City gas station they were married and began their life together in 1956. Working side by side as a legal secretary in Charles's law practice they enjoyed raising their family in Ridgewood.
Joan's simple pleasures were found in a hot cup of tea, watching tennis matches, listening to Barry Manilow, and road trips to "her farm". She had a love of music, ballet and the arts, and never once missed a dance recital! Above all Joan was a constant presence in the lives of her children, their spouses, and grandchildren. She gave advice with wisdom and compassion, could fix any problem with a hug, and engaged you in stories for hours. Known as Mom, Sis, Nana, and Babci, Joan was an extraordinary woman who embodied kindness and grace. She will be forever remembered and dearly missed.
Arrangements C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ. Hours of visitation are 4-8 on Monday April 1, 2019. Funeral service at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday 10am, April 2, 2019. www.vanemburgh.com