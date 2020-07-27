1/
Joan B. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan B. Taylor

Woodcliff Lake - Joan B Taylor of Woodcliff Lake NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25,2020 Beloved wife of the late Judge James W Taylor. Devoted Mother of Christine Moriarty (Edward) , Alison Parsons (Jeffrey) and James Taylor (Elena). Loving Grandmother of Emily, Hannah, Benjamin, Trey and Arabella. Dear sister of the late Howard C Frasse. Born in the Bronx Joan was an elementary school teacher with The NYC Board of Ed. She was a member of St David's Episcopal Church in Cranbury NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday July 29 2020 from 11am-12 noon at Beckers Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Rd Westwood NJ. The interment will follow at George Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.com or Valley Hospital Hospice, www.Valleyhealth.com

Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved