Joan B. Taylor
Woodcliff Lake - Joan B Taylor of Woodcliff Lake NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25,2020 Beloved wife of the late Judge James W Taylor. Devoted Mother of Christine Moriarty (Edward) , Alison Parsons (Jeffrey) and James Taylor (Elena). Loving Grandmother of Emily, Hannah, Benjamin, Trey and Arabella. Dear sister of the late Howard C Frasse. Born in the Bronx Joan was an elementary school teacher with The NYC Board of Ed. She was a member of St David's Episcopal Church in Cranbury NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday July 29 2020 from 11am-12 noon at Beckers Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Rd Westwood NJ. The interment will follow at George Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.com
or Valley Hospital Hospice, www.Valleyhealth.com Becker-funeralhome.com