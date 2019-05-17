|
Dr. Joan Barrett
Westwood - It is with heartfelt sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Joan Barrett of Westwood, NJ, formerly Old Tappan, NJ. She passed peacefully on Thursday, May 16th with her family by her side. Joan was born July 6th, 1929 to Herman and Madeline Bardele in Whitefish Bay, WI. She graduated from Marquette Medical School in 1954 and married her husband John Barrett in 1958. She is survived by her children Dr. Kathleen Kay, Patrick, Beth D'Auria, Dr. Tom and Joan Maffetone and their families; her 15 grandchildren as well as her sister Diane McTigue and her family. She is predeceased by her husband Dr. John. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday, May 19th from 1-5PM. A Mass celebrating Joan's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew's R.C. Church on Monday, May 20th at 10:30AM with interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery in River Vale, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's name to the at Cancer.org/donate, Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at Mymsaa.org/donate or to the at Alz.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com