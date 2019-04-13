|
|
Joan Bender
Cresskill - Joan Bender (nee Walther), 88, of Cresskill for over 60 years passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Cherished mother of Kerry and wife Janice of Hillsdale, Kyle and wife Tracy of Ramsey, the late Kevin and wife Jean, and the late Katherine Patterson and husband Steve. Adored grandmother of Carrie, Chrissy, Nicholas, Taylor, Maya, Christian and Emmy. Great grandmother of Bennett and Katherine, Teddy and Maggie. Loving sister of Gertrude Bodrato of Norwood, Alma Kohut of Garnerville, NY and Paul Walther of Norwood. Graduate of Closer high school, formerly employed by Scholastic Magazine, Englewood Cliffs, NJ, GM Chemical, Tenafly, NJ, and Hotel Research in Closter, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Theresa Church in Cresskill. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed long walks.
Visiting hours are Sunday 2-5 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM with interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Concord VNA Hospice House, P.O. Box 1792 Concord, New Hampshire 03302-1797 OR Life Choice Donor Services, 8 Griffin RD. N., Suite 200B, Windsor, CT, 06095.
pizzifuneralhome.com