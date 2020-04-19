|
|
Joan Betty (nee Peck) Schwarz
Passed away on April 18, 2020 of complications from vascular dementia. Born on April 5, 1930 to Barney and Helen Peck. Devoted wife to J. Donald Schwarz from 1953 until his untimely death in 1986. Loving sister to Alice and Stephen (deceased 2004). Joan Betty was born and raised in New York City and Pomona, NY. She lived in Teaneck from 1953 until 1999, where she raised her three children (Laurie, Jody and Jeff), before moving to Hackensack. She was adored by everyone who knew her, but especially her 3 children's spouses (Steve, Hugh and Donna), 6 grandchildren (Josh, Jennifer, Andrew, Amanda, Aaron and Leora), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She and Donald always treated their nieces and nephews like they were their own children. She also loved her 5 Labrador Retriever dogs through the years (Flicker, Poppy, Frisbee, Brandy and Amber) plus a cat and a rabbit.
Joan Betty attended PS 73 in the Bronx, PS 6 in Manhattan, and then Ethical Culture/Fieldston High School in Riverdale, Bronx where she played on the competitive field hockey, tennis and basketball teams. She also played those three sports at Albright University for two years and then went to Parsons School of Design to earn a degree in interior design.
Joan Betty and Donald were a founding family of congregation B'nai Yeshurin in Teaneck and she was a member of Teaneck's Temple Emeth in later years. She was a Whittier school class mother and a Brownie and Cub Scout leader in Teaneck. Joan Betty is a past president of the Teaneck chapter of ORT and North Jersey ORT (formerly Women's American ORT). She was always full of energy and volunteered tirelessly for ORT for more than 50 years. She ran many fundraising events for the nonprofit organization, raising millions of dollars to help build schools and educate Jewish students all over the world. We ask that donations in Joan Betty's memory be made to ORTamerica.org and we thank you in advance for your anticipated generosity.
Due to Coronavirus limitations, a private funeral service will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors in Hackensack, NJ and at graveside. A public memorial service and Shiva will be observed later in the year.