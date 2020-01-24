Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bianchi


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Bianchi Obituary
Joan Bianchi

Garfield - BIANCHI, Joan "Joanie" (nee Szayway), age 83, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on January 23, 2020. Joanie was a paraprofessional for the Garfield Board of Education many years before retiring, a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Garfield, and an active member of the Garfield Historical Society. She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Szayway, who died in active service during the Korean War. Joan is survived by three sons, Joseph Jr., Robert ( wife Jodi ), John ( wife Teresa ), one daughter Denise Bianchi ( fiancé Glenn Klosowski ), and four cherished grandchildren, Robert, Troy, Eric, and Maya. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm with a 4 pm chapel service. Private cremation. The Bianchi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -