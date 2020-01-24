|
|
Joan Bianchi
Garfield - BIANCHI, Joan "Joanie" (nee Szayway), age 83, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on January 23, 2020. Joanie was a paraprofessional for the Garfield Board of Education many years before retiring, a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Garfield, and an active member of the Garfield Historical Society. She is predeceased by her brother, Robert Szayway, who died in active service during the Korean War. Joan is survived by three sons, Joseph Jr., Robert ( wife Jodi ), John ( wife Teresa ), one daughter Denise Bianchi ( fiancé Glenn Klosowski ), and four cherished grandchildren, Robert, Troy, Eric, and Maya. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm with a 4 pm chapel service. Private cremation. The Bianchi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com